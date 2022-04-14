Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.

The call came into authorities just after 5am after a car went off the roadway and into the median, striking a tree. It happened in the westbound lane at mile marker 7, which is in between the exits for Bay St. Louis and Stennis Space Center.

The names of the victims or a description of the vehicle has not been released.

Traffic is moving in that area but may be slow until authorities clear the scene. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

