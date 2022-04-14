Tree falls on home in Pelahatchie as storms roll through Mississippi

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A tree fell on a home in Pelahatchie as storms rolled through much of the South on Wednesday.

It happened along Highway 43. Debris was also scattered along the road due to strong winds.

There were several emergency responders on scene, as well as Rankin County sheriff’s deputies.

It was not clear if anyone inside the home suffered any injuries.

