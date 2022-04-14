Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Richland SWAT team arrests man and woman on meth charges

Richland SWAT team arrests duo on meth charges
Richland SWAT team arrests duo on meth charges
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland police department’s SWAT has two people under arrest on meth charges.

Nikky Allen, 35, is charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a church, possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bryan Huston, 51, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrests are the result of a month’s long investigation into meth distribution in Richland.

