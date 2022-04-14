Richland SWAT team arrests man and woman on meth charges

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland police department’s SWAT has two people under arrest on meth charges.

Nikky Allen, 35, is charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a church, possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bryan Huston, 51, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrests are the result of a month’s long investigation into meth distribution in Richland.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.