Man charged with DUI after crashing in Natchez, leaving woman dead

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged after crashing his vehicle in Natchez, leaving one woman dead.

According to a press release, police responded to an accident on Tuesday, February 8. When officers got to the scene, they found three people lying in the road after being thrown from the vehicle.

Lakedra Thomas, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to Merit Health and then flown by helicopter for additional treatment.

Investigators say they would later discover that the driver, Charles Mason, 32, had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

He has been charged with DUI resulting in death and DUI causing serious bodily harm as well as probation violation.

