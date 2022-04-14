Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with DUI after crashing in Natchez, leaving woman dead

Man charged with DUI after crashing in Natchez, leaving woman dead
Man charged with DUI after crashing in Natchez, leaving woman dead(Natchez Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged after crashing his vehicle in Natchez, leaving one woman dead.

According to a press release, police responded to an accident on Tuesday, February 8. When officers got to the scene, they found three people lying in the road after being thrown from the vehicle.

Lakedra Thomas, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to Merit Health and then flown by helicopter for additional treatment.

Investigators say they would later discover that the driver, Charles Mason, 32, had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

He has been charged with DUI resulting in death and DUI causing serious bodily harm as well as probation violation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record

Latest News

Carlton Reeves is a U.S. lawyer and jurist who currently serves as a United States District...
Judge scales back consent decree; Sheriff says Hinds Co. avoids jail takeover
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s/Checkers coming to Byram
Rankin County safe room; Source: Rankin Co. Fbook
LIST: Shelters opening across the state in preparation for severe weather
Tupelo mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs
Miss. mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs