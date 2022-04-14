Local restaurants having to close early due to lack of staffing: ‘It’s really hard to find employees’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may still be taking longer to get a meal at your favorite restaurant.

Despite the lifting of COVID restrictions, restaurants are finding themselves without the essentials needed to run their businesses.

A sign of the times. It reads “Hours of operation may vary due to national employee shortage” and greets many customers pulling up to restaurants in the metro.

Businesses are still finding it difficult to operate without the needed staff.

Tiffany Jimenez, owner of Jose’s Mexican Restaurant in Pearl, has been forced to close because they didn’t have the employees.

Her husband is the primary cook. There are openings for a waiter, hostesses and a cook.

”If you’re short-handed and like my husband, he got sick,” said Tiffany, “real sick, and there was nobody to replace him. So we had to close a whole week until he got better.”

Sandra Mason of Brandon is a regular customer and eats out often. ”I’ve noticed that some places, they’ll be open one day, closed the next day,” she commented. “They’ll say, Oh, we had to close early today. We didn’t have staff show up. Oh, please be patient, our kitchen help didn’t show up today. It’s just an ongoing thing.”

She understand the restaurant’s plight. Mason owns a welding and machine shop in Pearl.

”It’s really hard to find employees,” Mason said. “It’s across the board. Everybody’s suffering from people not going to work.”

Tiffany Jimenez stated, ”I’ve upped the pay, a little bit better scale pay raise.”

