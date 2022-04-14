Jackson residents wish LeFleur’s Bluff Complex funds were used differently

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - $13.2 million has been allocated for a new golf course in Jackson, but many residents say they wish that money would have gone toward fixing infrastructure to help them in the future.

“To the state leaders, I say, Wake up. Hello? Lack of golfing is not our issue,” Jackson resident Jill Reed said.

As state lawmakers and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith celebrate the decision to transform LeFleur’s Bluff into a 9-hole golf course, the plan has Jackson residents asking: Why a golf course?

“We can do so many things with 13 million. I just don’t understanding why it’s being allocated for a golf course,” Reed said.

After the news hit social media, the majority of comments expressed frustration about the use of the funds and why it wasn’t being used on Jackson’s many problems.

“I think the money could be used towards better homeless shelters,” Jackson State student Tiara James said.

“We need to work on our water system. We need better infrastructure. The streets are tearing up cars all the time,” Reed said.

So, who does the golf course help? Lawmakers told reporters Tuesday that it will help get the people of Jackson outdoors and enjoying the facilities.

But residents don’t agree.

“Taking taxes for something as a golf course that helps people in higher tax brackets and not helping people and lower tax brackets doesn’t really make sense to me,” James explained.

“I think any legislator that’s happy about a new golfing project is going to a completely different tax bracket and demographic than the average Jacksonian. We’re not playing golf, we’re trying to make ends meet,” Reed said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.