I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase by Clinton police ended when a woman crashed into a Warren County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

Clinton City Spokesperson Amanda Mills Jones says 23-year-old Tori McWilliams failed to pull over for Clinton police for a traffic violation.

Officers took pursuit, eventually ending up on I-20 West.

During the pursuit, officials say McWilliams hit an 18-wheeler then crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.

The crash happened on the shoulder of the interstate.

The deputy was not injured.

McWiilliams is charged with petty larceny, traffic offenses and felony eluding.

The damage caused by the crash (WLBT)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.