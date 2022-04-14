Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

I-20 chase ends when woman crashes into deputy

The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.
The damage done to the deputy's vehicle.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase by Clinton police ended when a woman crashed into a Warren County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

Clinton City Spokesperson Amanda Mills Jones says 23-year-old Tori McWilliams failed to pull over for Clinton police for a traffic violation.

Officers took pursuit, eventually ending up on I-20 West.

During the pursuit, officials say McWilliams hit an 18-wheeler then crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.

The crash happened on the shoulder of the interstate.

The deputy was not injured.

McWiilliams is charged with petty larceny, traffic offenses and felony eluding.

The damage caused by the crash
The damage caused by the crash(WLBT)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch generic
Tornado Watch issued for some Mississippi counties
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

Local restaurants having to close early due to lack of staffing: ‘It’s really hard to find...
Local restaurants having to close early due to lack of staffing: ‘It’s really hard to find employees’
WLBT at 5p
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
WLBT at 4p