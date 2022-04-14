Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Forecast

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tornado threat for Central and Southwest Mississippi has diminished. Skies will clear for Thursday and Good Friday looks nice as well.  Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s.  The weekend turns unsettled again with highs near 80 degrees.  Despite partly sunny skies, we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Any severe weather would be isolated in this scenario for Easter Weekend.  Morning lows will be in the 60s and it will be quite humid.  Average high is 76 this time of year and the average low is 53.  South wind tonight at 20mph and winds shifting from the north at 10mph Thursday.  Winds will gust much higher tonight and Thursday.  Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 7:29pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version

Most Read

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Tornado watch generic
Tornado Watch issued for some Mississippi counties
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting

Latest News

Watching storms as we are under an ALERT DAY for our Wednesday today.
ALERT DAY Forecast: We are under an ALERT DAY for this Wednesday, we are tracking the latest on the storms!
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: periods of showers, storms; some strong to severe by late Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: multiple waves of storms, some severe, late Wednesday
WLBT at 5p (April 12, 2022)
First Alert Forecast: ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY