First Alert Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tornado threat for Central and Southwest Mississippi has diminished. Skies will clear for Thursday and Good Friday looks nice as well. Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weekend turns unsettled again with highs near 80 degrees. Despite partly sunny skies, we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any severe weather would be isolated in this scenario for Easter Weekend. Morning lows will be in the 60s and it will be quite humid. Average high is 76 this time of year and the average low is 53. South wind tonight at 20mph and winds shifting from the north at 10mph Thursday. Winds will gust much higher tonight and Thursday. Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 7:29pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.