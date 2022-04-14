Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies tonight with cooler temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.  Sunny skies will give way to a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening Friday. The severe threat looks small. Highs in the upper 70s.  Easter Weekend looks a little unsettled with both Saturday and Sunday being partly sunny and showers and thunderstorms likely.  There is a marginal threat for severe weather, which is very low on the scale.  Damaging wind and hail are possible the possibility of a tornado.  Highs will be in the upper70s and morning lows in the 50s.  Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and southerly at 10mph Friday.  Average high is 76 and the average low is 53.  Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 7:30pm.  Next week looks quiet drier air and just a few showers from time to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version

Most Read

Tornado watch generic
Tornado Watch issued for some Mississippi counties
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

Quiet for our Thursday, but we are watching for storms to return back for us this upcoming...
First Alert Forecast: Quieter conditions on this Thursday, but our Easter Weekend brings us another chance for storms.
VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties
VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties
VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties
VIDEO: See storm damage across Hinds, Rankin, Warren & DeSoto Counties
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much calmer Thursday; trending unsettled again Easter weekend