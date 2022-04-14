First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies tonight with cooler temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunny skies will give way to a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening Friday. The severe threat looks small. Highs in the upper 70s. Easter Weekend looks a little unsettled with both Saturday and Sunday being partly sunny and showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a marginal threat for severe weather, which is very low on the scale. Damaging wind and hail are possible the possibility of a tornado. Highs will be in the upper70s and morning lows in the 50s. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and southerly at 10mph Friday. Average high is 76 and the average low is 53. Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 7:30pm. Next week looks quiet drier air and just a few showers from time to time.

