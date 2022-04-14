First Alert Forecast: Quieter conditions on this Thursday, but our Easter Weekend brings us another chance for storms.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Much pleasant day is in store for us this Thursday.

Our rain chances have moved out of the area, and we are seeing a much nicer day. Highs today are expected to reach the mid-70s, with Lows falling to the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday.

Friday, Highs return to the low 80s with a 30 % chance of showers. Lows on Friday fall to the mid-60s. Partly sunny conditions for Friday with increasing cloud cover during the evening.

Quiet for our Thursday, but we are seeing storms return to the area for this Easter weekend! Bring the rain gear back out!

Going into the weekend our storm chances return.

Saturday, we are looking at a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs rebound to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the low 60s. Partly sunny conditions with mostly cloudy conditions.

Storms continue for our day on Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We see Highs remain in the upper 70s, Lows falling to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions for our Easter Sunday

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances begin to move out with Highs returning to the mid-70s and low rain chances. Lows on Monday fall to the low 50s. Tuesday’s low falls to the mid-50s

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

