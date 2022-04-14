First Alert Forecast: much calmer Thursday; trending unsettled again Easter weekend

THURSDAY: A much quieter picture in the wake of a stormy late Wednesday – expect skies to continue clearing early with sunshine becoming more dominant. After a start in the 50s, highs will top out in the 70s. We’ll stay mostly to partly clear as lows fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

GOOD FRIDAY: Heading toward the Easter holiday weekend, the weather will begin to shift again through the latter part of your day. Expect sunshine to kick off, giving way to clouds building back in with a few showers developing by late Friday afternoon, early evening. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll only fall to the middle to upper 60s by early Saturday morning with a scattering of showers and storms.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another unsettled period looks to emerge by late Friday, through the weekend and start of next week – bringing scattered, off and on storm chances with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for Easter weekend. Occasionally, storms could feature strong winds and hail as they drift along a stalled boundary – the risk for severe weather remains limited and isolated. A front will sweep through the region by Monday with a slight cool down early week. A few showers and storms could sneak back in by late Wednesday into Thursday of next week amid highs returning to the lower 80s.

