Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: much calmer Thursday; trending unsettled again Easter weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: A much quieter picture in the wake of a stormy late Wednesday – expect skies to continue clearing early with sunshine becoming more dominant. After a start in the 50s, highs will top out in the 70s. We’ll stay mostly to partly clear as lows fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

GOOD FRIDAY: Heading toward the Easter holiday weekend, the weather will begin to shift again through the latter part of your day. Expect sunshine to kick off, giving way to clouds building back in with a few showers developing by late Friday afternoon, early evening. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll only fall to the middle to upper 60s by early Saturday morning with a scattering of showers and storms.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another unsettled period looks to emerge by late Friday, through the weekend and start of next week – bringing scattered, off and on storm chances with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for Easter weekend. Occasionally, storms could feature strong winds and hail as they drift along a stalled boundary – the risk for severe weather remains limited and isolated. A front will sweep through the region by Monday with a slight cool down early week. A few showers and storms could sneak back in by late Wednesday into Thursday of next week amid highs returning to the lower 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch generic
Tornado Watch issued for some Mississippi counties
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast
Watching storms as we are under an ALERT DAY for our Wednesday today.
ALERT DAY Forecast: We are under an ALERT DAY for this Wednesday, we are tracking the latest on the storms!
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: periods of showers, storms; some strong to severe by late Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: multiple waves of storms, some severe, late Wednesday