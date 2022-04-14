Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ex-Catholic school principal sentenced to 45 years for sex crimes

A view from outside the Catholic Diocese of Jackson
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A former teacher and principal at St. Francis School in Greenwood will face 45 years in prison, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Thursday.

Paul West, 62, was convicted of sexual battery and gratification of lust following a trial in Leflore County.

The Catholic Diocese says West served as teacher and principal at the school from July 1993 until October 1998, when he first faced an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Diocese says West was reported to Greenwood Police Department after the allegation and subsequently removed from the ministry.

The Diocese released a statement on West’s conviction, which says in part:

West was among 37 clergy members the Diocese of Jackson reported to the attorney general’s office in 2019.

West molested cousins Joshua Love and La Jarvis Love when they were students at the school.

The Associated Press reported in 2019 that the Catholic order of Franciscan Friars settled sex abuse cases by secretly paying Joshua Love and La Jarvis Love $15,000 each and requiring them to keep silent about their claims. The cash payments to the men, who are Black, were far less than what other Catholic sex abuse survivors have typically received since the church’s abuse scandal erupted in the United States in 2002.

“They felt they could treat us that way because we’re poor and we’re Black,” Joshua Love told the AP about the settlements he and his cousin received.

According to The Washington Post, the Catholic Diocese of Jackson settled 19 lawsuits in 2006 for a total of $5 million--an average payout of $263,000.

Joshua Love says he was also sexually abused by Donald Lucas, a second Franciscan brother who died in 1999 of an apparent suicide.

After being removed from the ministry in 1998, AP discovered that West began teaching fifth grade at a Catholic school near his home in Appleton, Wisconsin, in 2000, and remained on the job until at least 2010.

West must serve his sentence without possibility of parole and is required to register as a sex offender upon release.

