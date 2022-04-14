Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states for presidential primaries and caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch generic
Tornado Watch issued for some Mississippi counties
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
VIDEO: Puppy rescued by fire crews fostered by firefighter and pitbull advocate
Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi gov again proclaims Confederate Heritage Month
The Republican National Committee has decided to leave a presidential debates group, according...
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike