CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest

A firefighter holds the baby owl.
A firefighter holds the baby owl.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles Fire Department saved a baby owl that fell from its nest.

The baby got separated from its mom after taking a tumble from high atop a house in Woodland Hills.

The baby owl fell from its nest.
The baby owl fell from its nest.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

The people who live there found the little bird, and firefighters showed up to make sure the baby got back home safe and sound.

With a gentle touch – and a ladder – the feathered family was finally reunited.

The mother owl was reunited with her baby.
The mother owl was reunited with her baby.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

