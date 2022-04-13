WLBT’s Things To Know 4/13/22: Severe weather, new developments in Madison, and Brooklyn subway attack

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Severe weather

The spring season is taking Mississippi by storm, forcing some Jackson residents to brace for another round of severe weather when they still haven’t recovered from the storms two weeks ago. Those near Winter Street are still dealing with toppled trees and downed power lines after strong winds and an EF-1 tornado swept through the Capital City on March 30. “I’ve been over here almost 34 years, and we’ve never had it this bad over here. Never,” resident Jennifer Glover said. “I’ve been by myself eight years. I lost my husband eight years ago, and I just thank God it didn’t hit me.” Others weren’t so lucky. One resident, Melvin Green, has a massive tree still down in his front yard, keeping his nine-year-old daughter from being able to play in the area. Green said, even two weeks after the storms, he’s still struggling to get his power restored. “I don’t have any refrigerated food: eggs, meat, everything. I go out every day and buy our food,” he said.

2. New developments in Madison

Construction of The Village at Madison is going full speed ahead as construction crews are seen working on several buildings along Main Street. “It has been a little frustrating, but we’re just so pleased as the activity we have,” said Developer Mark Castleberry. The $50 million project was put on hold two years ago because of the pandemic, but now, there is no shortage of construction workers and 2x4s on the property. Castleberry says the Village has made progress on both residential and commercial areas. “We’ve got some other phenomenal homes being built out there — several custom homes, one spec home is being finished,” said Castleberry. “On the commercial side, all that pipes in the ground and a lot of asphalt and concrete is down.” Castleberry says construction will last another three years, but that isn’t the only addition residents will see. Less than a mile away, two other developments: Madison at Main and The Magnolia District, will have their foundations laid down soon.

3. Brooklyn subway attack

A man probed for possible shooting connection posted videos discussing violence. (Source: CNN/WABC/ARMEN ARMENIAN/FROM WILL B. WYLDE/YAV MONTANO/@NYPDNEWS)

Police hunted late into the night for the gunman who opened fire Tuesday on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy. The search focused partly on a man who police say rented a van possibly connected to the violence. Investigators stressed they weren’t sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting. But authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams. “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that,” James said in one video.

