WLBT’s own Howard Ballou honored with Maude Ballou award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Howard Ballou has received numerous awards during his career recognizing his achievements as a journalist.

But at a Jackson City Council meeting Wednesday, he was presented with one that he says is probably the most meaningful, one named after his late mother, civil rights activist Maude Lerita Williams Ballou.

“It means that my mother’s legacy is not forgotten. Her work in the Civil Rights Movement is being honored, so it’s extremely meaningful to me that she is being recognized,” he said.

Ballou, who is writing a biography about his mother’s life, remembers when Maude Ballou was recruited by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to join the Montgomery Improvement Association in its fight for equal rights.

“It was a very dangerous time, but she decided, ‘OK... I’m on board,” Ballou told the council. “The rest is history... She helped change the nation while she helped change her baby’s diapers.”

Maude Ballou worked alongside Dr. King in Montgomery and when he went on to Atlanta, and helped King establish the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Despite her work as a freedom fighter, Ballou said his mom and dad worked to shield them from the oppression they were working to end.

“I think they wanted us to have as normal a life as possible and get educated,” he said. “That was their focus. Mom and Dad really focused on us achieving what America had to offer, without regard to race.”

“But unfortunately, they couldn’t hide it all from us. Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, a fellow minister and confidante of Dr. King, who lived around the corner from us, the Klan bombed his house.”

“I’ll never forget, even as a toddler, waking up to that explosion, and Mom running upstairs in our duplex and comforting us.”

At the height of the Cold War, Ballou said his oldest sister thought the Russians were attacking. Maude Ballou said that wasn’t the case. “She said, ‘No. It’s just some bad people doing some bad things to our neighbors.’”

He said he’s been working on the book for several years. His goal is to give a perspective of life in Montgomery, Ala. from the perspective of his mother, an unsung Civil Rights worker.

It’s a book that Maude Ballou would never write.

“She was not one to brag or capitalize on her relationship with Dr. King and Coretta Scott King. She did her job,” he said. “We tried to get her to write a book and she said, ‘No. I had a job to do - to make a (better) future for my children.”

