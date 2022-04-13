Welty papers now open to public in honor of Eudora Welty’s 113th birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To celebrate Eudora Welty’s 113th birthday, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History have opened up the Welty family papers to the public for the first time.

The Eudora Welty Collection, Series 45: Welty Family Papers have been hidden from the public for 20 years, per Welty’s will. She died in 2001.

“The letters in this series begin with the courtship letters of my grandparents,” said Welty’s niece Mary Alice White. “Also included are personal papers of the family, Eudora’s correspondence with family members, and papers and letters from my father, uncles, and other family members. Because these letters were not technically the property of Eudora—they belong to the letter writer—I think Eudora wanted them sealed to respect the privacy of those still living.”

Welty scholar Harriet Pollack says these new materials will give people new insights on Welty’s parents, grandparents, her siblings and her children.

The Eudora Welty Collection, established in 1957, is maintained by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Welty received the Pulitzer Prize in 1973 for her short novel, “The Optimist’s Daughter.”

