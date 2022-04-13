Tornado watch issued for much of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of the state until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“In addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning, storms over the coming hours could also be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes,” WLBT Meteorologist Peyton Garrison wrote on Twitter.

The watch includes most of WLBT’s viewing area, excluding Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, and Walthall.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for most of central MS until 10 PM this evening. In addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning, storms over the coming hours could also be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes! #mswx pic.twitter.com/3hMRGH5Akj — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) April 13, 2022

