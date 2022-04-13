Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

Tornado watch issued for much of Mississippi

Tornado watch generic
Tornado watch generic(WALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of the state until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“In addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning, storms over the coming hours could also be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes,” WLBT Meteorologist Peyton Garrison wrote on Twitter.

The watch includes most of WLBT’s viewing area, excluding Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, and Walthall.

