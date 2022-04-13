Today at 11: How to whip up an overnight Greek and grain salad

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a salad lover, keep reading!

Rebecca Turner, a registered dietitian stopped by WLBT’s studios to share a quick, overnight Greek and grain salad recipe.

Recipe:

Combine the first 10 ingredients (bulgur through black pepper) in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight. Uncover the mixture just before serving and stir in cucumber, feta cheese, olives and parsley. Serve on plates or in bowls with a lemon wedge for squeezing.

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 cups medium-grain bulgur (or couscous)

1 1⁄2 cups chopped assorted bell pepper

1⁄3 cup finely chopped red onion

1 cup tomato juice

1 cup water

1⁄3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1⁄2 cups chopped cucumber

6 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1⁄4 cup pitted Kalamata olives chopped

1⁄2 chopped fresh parsley

Recipe source: The Dairy Alliance

