LIST: Shelters opening across the state in preparation for severe weather

Rankin County safe room; Source: Rankin Co. Fbook
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In what has become a regular mid-week tradition in recent weeks, safe rooms are beginning to open across the state in preparation for severe weather.

Wednesday is an Alert Day, with severe storms expected to rip across the state in the afternoon.

A tornado watch for most of Mississippi has already been issued and is in effect until 10 p.m.

Safe rooms that have opened or are planning to open include:

  • Adams Co. Safe Room - 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez
  • Claiborne Co. Safe Room - 13004 Hwy 18, Hermanville
  • Joe L. Johnson Safe Room - 1060 Epps Ln., Hazlehurst
  • Desoto Co. Safe Room - 7312 Hwy 51
  • Forrest Co. Safe Room - 946 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg - opens at 4 p.m.
  • Rankin Co. Safe Room - 651 Marquette Rd., Brandon - opens when a tornado watch is issued.

We will update the list of openings as they are announced.

