LIST: Shelters opening across the state in preparation for severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In what has become a regular mid-week tradition in recent weeks, safe rooms are beginning to open across the state in preparation for severe weather.

Wednesday is an Alert Day, with severe storms expected to rip across the state in the afternoon.

A tornado watch for most of Mississippi has already been issued and is in effect until 10 p.m.

Safe rooms that have opened or are planning to open include:

Adams Co. Safe Room - 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez

Claiborne Co. Safe Room - 13004 Hwy 18, Hermanville

Joe L. Johnson Safe Room - 1060 Epps Ln., Hazlehurst

Desoto Co. Safe Room - 7312 Hwy 51

Forrest Co. Safe Room - 946 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg - opens at 4 p.m.

Rankin Co. Safe Room - 651 Marquette Rd., Brandon - opens when a tornado watch is issued.

We will update the list of openings as they are announced.

