Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl

Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder
Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge following the gang-related shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on East Point Cove on Friday, April 1 around 1:45 p.m. where officers found a teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

There were also three other victims inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, police say they received video from the area showing several males running away from the apartment armed with guns immediately after the shots were fired.

Mikhael Thompson was developed as a suspect and located with several firearms -- one of which was discovered stolen on March 8, according to police. While in custody, Thompson allegedly told officers the murder weapon was one of the weapons that were recovered during his arrest. He also told police he is a member of the DBG Grape Street Gang and the murder was gang-related, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Thompson is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault and theft of property.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

Rankin County safe room; Source: Rankin Co. Fbook
LIST: Shelters opening across the state in preparation for severe weather
Tupelo mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs
Miss. mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs
Tornado watch generic
Tornado watch issued for much of Mississippi
Today at 11: How to whip up a Greek and grain salad
Today at 11: How to whip up an overnight Greek and grain salad
Today at 11: How to whip up a Greek and grain salad
Today at 11: How to whip up a Greek and grain salad