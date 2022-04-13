Over 20K customers without power ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy is reporting over 20,000 power outages in Mississippi ahead of Wednesday’s Alert Day and severe weather threat.

One of those power outages is due to a downed power line on Old Fannin Road between Jack’s Place and Eagle Drive in Rankin County.

Most of the blackout is across Central Mississippi, but you can view the latest outages in Mississippi.

