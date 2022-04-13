Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Over 20K customers without power ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather

Over 20K customers without power ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather
Over 20K customers without power ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy is reporting over 20,000 power outages in Mississippi ahead of Wednesday’s Alert Day and severe weather threat.

One of those power outages is due to a downed power line on Old Fannin Road between Jack’s Place and Eagle Drive in Rankin County.

Most of the blackout is across Central Mississippi, but you can view the latest outages in Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
LIST: Early school dismissals, closures due to severe weather Wed.
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: periods of showers, storms; some strong to severe by late Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: multiple waves of storms, some severe, late Wednesday
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/13/22: Severe weather, new developments in Madison, and Brooklyn subway attack