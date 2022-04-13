New developments moving forward in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction of The Village at Madison is going full speed ahead as construction crews are seen working on several buildings along Main Street.

“It has been a little frustrating, but we’re just so pleased as the activity we have,” said Developer Mark Castleberry.

The $50 million project was put on hold two years ago because of the pandemic, but now, there is no shortage of construction workers and 2x4s on the property.

Castleberry says the Village has made progress on both residential and commercial areas.

“We’ve got some other phenomenal homes being built out there — several custom homes, one spec home is being finished,” said Castleberry. “On the commercial side, all that pipes in the ground and a lot of asphalt and concrete is down.”

Castleberry says construction will last another three years, but that isn’t the only addition residents will see.

Less than a mile away, two other developments: Madison at Main and The Magnolia District, will have their foundations laid down soon.

“We’ll start breaking ground in about 30 to 45 days. It will be two buildings, a 10,000 square foot, two-story building and a 6000 square foot, two-story building that will somewhat mirror one another,” said Greg Johnston, Owner of the Magnolia District.

Unlike the Village, The Magnolia District will house a fine dining establishment and a few retail and office locations that will open by next April.

Both developers agree that their goals are to complement one another’s establishment and help Madison continue to grow.

“I just hope when they come to our property that in some way they will catch the magic that I have felt my whole life as I have grown up on this piece of property,” said Johnston.

