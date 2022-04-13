Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s/Checkers coming to Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram residents will soon have even more options to choose from when dining out.

Thursday, the mayor and board of aldermen are expected to approve site plans and architectural review plans for a new development that will include a Moe’s Southwest Grill, a Rally’s or Checker’s, and a new location for Pizza Hut.

If approved, the development would be located on Terry Road behind the Blue Sky convenience store, said Mayor Richard White.

The board is set to vote on the matter just days after a new Raising Cane’s opened for business and as crews continue to build out a Starbucks Coffee, both of which are on Siwell Road.

White said the project is one of a string of new developments on tap for the city of just under 12,000 people.

“We’re also getting a Tractor Supply Warehouse. It will be across from the gym near the fire station,” he said. “They have a blackout time from September through the first of the year where they slow down and cut back, so they’re trying to get it built and get inventory in it before that date.”

The fire station, as well as the former gym, are located at 136 Byram Pkwy, a road that runs behind the Walmart, connecting Siwell to Terry.

White said the city is also getting a new StorageMax, which will be “the best looking building in the city.” He did not say where that project would be located.

Even with all the new business, White said the city is challenged with providing water and other city services.

For the new Pizza Hut, Rally’s, and Moe’s, for instance, he said a new connector road will have to be built to alleviate traffic on Terry Road.

He said city officials are working to obtain land for the project now, but won’t have the funds to build the roadway until next year. Once it’s completed, the road would connect to Terry Road at Towne Center Boulevard to Cemetery Road near Backyard Burger.

“What really worries me a little bit (is)... the water situation. Even Walmart, Chick-fil-A, and Vowell’s (Marketplace) were out of water (for) two or three days when we had a freeze,” he said. “We don’t need to go through that anymore.”

White was referring to the 2021 winter freeze, which crippled Jackson’s aging water system. Byram, which is located farthest from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, was without water, in some cases for weeks as Jackson city crews worked to restore service.

Byram is now looking to build its own water system as a result.

Said White, “If they’re going to come here, spend money and build buildings, we need to be responsible to them.”

The mayor and board of aldermen meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Byram City Hall.

