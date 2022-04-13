Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Miss. mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs

Tupelo mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs
Tupelo mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - A Tupelo mother has been arrested for allegedly exposing her child to drugs.

Child Protective Services caseworkers notified Tupelo Police of possible child abuse on April 5.

That same day, CPS took custody of Landria Harris’ three-year-old child after drug screens returned positive for illegal narcotics.

The next day, Harris was arrested for felony child abuse. Harris’ bond has been set at $100,000.

