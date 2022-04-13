Dozens of Jackson residents discuss problems and solutions to help improve quality of life in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, dozens of concerned residents in Jackson poured inside Greater Tree of Life Baptist Church, all searching for ways to improve the quality of life in Jackson.

One way they want to do that is by reducing crime and reaching out to the youth, especially those heading down the wrong path.

During the meeting, residents and officers with the Jackson Police Department expressed the importance of connecting with at-risk youth before they make a costly decision, throwing their entire lives away.

Those who came out to Tuesday’s town hall said they’re making a passionate plea for everyone to step up and do their part, both parents and city leaders, in helping those who are at risk get and stay on the right track.

“All they (youth) want is love, direction,” said Chief James Davis with the Jackson Police Department. “If grown folks don’t give it to them, the streets going to give it to them. When the streets give it to them, they got a debt to pay back to the streets.”

“It’s just time for us to wake up and rise up and start making a difference, loving on people, and calling what it is,” said Bishop F.L. Blount of Greater Tree of Life Baptist Church. “Don’t be afraid, be bold, don’t be afraid.”

Chief Davis and Bishop Blount both said they believe it’s going to take the community to continue to pray and come together as one to help bring about the change they want to see.

The Healing of the City Coalition put on the town hall.

Members said they want to have meetings like this at least once every three months.

