Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eleven local, state and federal police agencies arrested dozens of people and swept drugs and weapons off the streets over the weekend.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in the city of Jackson, with an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

As a result, over $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized. The drugs seized consisted of 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 7 dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets, and 4 pounds of MDMA powder.

49 individuals were arrested, and the charges include:

  • 35 possession of marijuana o 8 Felony Charges of 27 misdemeanor charges
  • 2 felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • 5 felony possession of MDMA
  • 1 sale of methamphetamine
  • 3 possession of alcohol with the intent to sell without a license
  • 2 possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • 2 possession of a firearm (2 stolen)
  • 2 possession of cocaine
  • 1 public intoxication
  • 1 resisting arrest
  • 1 suspended license
  • 1 felony eluding
  • 1 possession of paraphernalia
  • 1 failure to yield to blue lights
  • 1 reckless driving
  • 9 driving under the influence (DUI)

Multiple agencies assisted in this weekend operation, including Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Capitol Police, Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, National Guard Counter Drug Program, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.

