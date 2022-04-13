ALERT DAY: periods of showers, storms; some strong to severe by late Wednesday

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another risk for storms emerges that looks be disruptive for many during the late afternoon into evening and overnight period – featuring a risk for damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. Eyes will be on potential pre-frontal storms Wednesday afternoon/evening - though a squall line will likely shift through the area during the late evening into the overnight period. Before this – morning storms and clouds will give way to sun breaks by mid-day with highs skyrocketing into the 80s amid an aggressive south wind – gusting 30-40 mph. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time.

THURSDAY: A much quieter picture in the wake of a stormy late Wednesday – expect skies to continue clearing with sunshine becoming more dominant through the day. We’ll stay breezy with highs in the 70s. We’ll stay mostly to partly clear as lows fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another unsettled period looks to emerge by late Friday, through the weekend and start of next week – bringing scattered, off and on storm chances with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for Easter weekend. A front will sweep through the region by Monday – ushering in another cool down and a more settled pattern through next week.

