ALERT DAY Forecast: We are under an ALERT DAY for this Wednesday, we are tracking the latest on the storms!

Watching storms as we are under an ALERT DAY for our Wednesday today.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

ALERT DAY for our Wednesday!

All storm modes will be possible as we track the storms today. Tornadoes, Large Hail, Gusty Winds and Heavy rainfall will be possible.

We see an increase in our severe weather outlook as our Moderate Risk is now included to many of our northern counties.(WLBT)

Wednesday, our storm threat returns with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with Highs in the mid-80s and lows falling to the low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Timeline between 2pm - 2am!
Timeline between 2pm - 2am!(WLBT)

Thursday, our rain chances taper off. We are looking at a 30% chance of showers. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday.

Friday, Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s with a 30 % chance of showers. Lows on Friday fall to the upper 50s, low 60s. Partly sunny conditions for Friday.

Saturday, our rain chances return with a 50% chance of showers. Highs rebound to the low 70s, with Lows falling to the low 60s. Partly sunny conditions on Saturday.

Storms continue for our day on Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We see Highs in the upper 70s, Lows falling to the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday our rain chances begin to move out with Highs returning to the low 70s and low rain chances.

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
'Fish of a lifetime': Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
