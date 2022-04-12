WLBT’s things to know 4/12/22: Umpire punched at 12-year-old softball game, garbage challenges, and inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Umpire punched at 12-year-old softball game

An umpire is recovering Monday after she was punched in the face following a softball game. Moments after that confrontation, a Laurel mother was arrested and charged with simple assault. Saturday night. Kristie Moore says she was filling in, calling a 12-year-old softball game after one of her umpires got sick. She’s been calling games for 10 years. One of the moms was allegedly cursing so badly during the game that she was asked to leave. Eventually, the coach made the mom leave, but instead of going home, Kiara Thomas allegedly waited for Moore after the game. That’s when, Moore says, Thomas confronted her, punched her, and then fled. She was quickly arrested. Moore says parents are out of control and are making it harder and harder for umpires to do their jobs.

2. Garbage challenges

After months of back-and-forth between Jackson’s mayor and the city council, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that Richard’s Disposal will continue picking up trash in the Capital City. The announcement follows numerous complaints from residents who say trash has remained at their curb for several days. Mayor Lumumba said Jackson residents should anticipate issues shortly after a new company gets to work. “I think considering the fact that they were handed the contract in a matter of days as opposed to months that we should have expected some hiccups,” the mayor said.

3. Inflation

Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices, made scarce supplies rarer still, and squeezed farmers around the globe. (Source: Associated Press)

With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March. The government’s consumer price index being released Tuesday is expected to show that prices shot up 8.4% from 12 months earlier, according to economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet. That would mark the fastest year-over-year inflation since December 1981. And it would surpass the 7.9% 12-month increase in February, which itself set a 40-year high. Economists have also forecast that from February to March, consumer prices jumped 1.1%. That would be the sharpest month-to-month jump since 2005.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.