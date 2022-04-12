Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Where is the pandemic heading?

Dr. Rambad Rouhbakhsh with Hattiesburg Clinic explains what’s in store for life after the pandemic.
Rouhbakhsh believes this pandemic will transition into an endemic in the coming future.
By Mia Monet
Updated: 14 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the last two years, we’ve had to adjust to a different lifestyle. Lately, however, it seems like the normal way of living is making a comeback.

We asked Dr. Rambad Rouhbakhsh at Hattiesburg Clinic to find out exactly what stage of the pandemic we are in and how to navigate it.

He says, although things are heading in the right direction, we will be living with COVID for years to come.

“It will become a part of our normal circulating ‘viral cocktail,’ if you will, and this one will undoubtedly be going to go that latter route. We will be living with this illness to some degree,” says Rouhbakhsh.

“An endemic refers to a disease that lingers in a certain region at a predictable amount. Endemic is similar to what we see with the influenza virus,” Rouhbakhsh says.

He says we have a better understanding of the virus and know how to manage it.

“We may find ourselves in a situation where we vaccinate ourselves against a prevailing variant, either every year or every two years, similar to what we do with the flu. This will become just a new human virus that we deal with,” says Rouhbakhsh.

Rouhbakhsh wants to remind everyone while things are getting better, you should still get vaccinated and wear your mask in high-risk situations.

“I would encourage people to enjoy this reprieve, do the things that you have refrained from doing that you enjoy, that make you happy, gather with your family, go out to eat. We’re in a relatively safe space, but please be prepared should things change,” says Rouhbakhsh.

