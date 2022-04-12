Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH: Lt. Gov. Hosemann discusses end of 2022 legislative session

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann stopped by the WLBT studio to give an overview of the 2022 legislative session.

Among the issues he discussed were teacher pay raises, infrastructure and crime issues in Jackson, and his goals for the 2023 legislative session.

You can watch his full interview with Howard Ballou above.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
Mississippi girl with dreams of TikTok stardom buried in TikTok-inspired casket
Mississippi girl with dreams of TikTok stardom buried in TikTok-inspired casket
Car smashes into overturned 18-wheeler south of Terry exit; I-55 North shut down
JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes first HBCU player drafted in WNBA since 2002

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Former MDOT Commissioner Dick Hall
Longtime MDOT commissioner honored for years of service
WLBT at 5p (April 12, 2022)
WLBT at 5p (April 12, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (April 12, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (April 12, 2022)