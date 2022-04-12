Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Jewel Lavander Smith of Lumberton.

He is five feet four inches tall, weighing 176 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Smith was last seen on Monday, April 11, around 10 p.m. in the Walker Loop in Lamar County, wearing blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Smith was driving a 2013 white Toyota Camry with the license plate DBV1529.

Family members say Jewel Lavander Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Smith could be, contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at (960) 794-8610.

