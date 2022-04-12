Local school districts to dismiss early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, with the storm threat lasting between 2 p.m. and midnight.

Wind damage is likeliest, followed by tornadoes, hail and torrential rain.

Madison County schools will dismiss early, with elementary schools dismissing at noon and middle and high schools dismissing at 1:15 p.m.

The Clinton Public School District will utilize the early dismissal times listed below:

· 11:00 - Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside

· 11:45 - Lovett, Clinton Junior High School

· 12:15 - Sumner Hill, Clinton High School

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.