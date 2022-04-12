LIVE: Expansion to LeFleur’s Bluff to include golf course

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials are discussing the next big plans for LeFleur’s Bluff.

The complex is set for a second phase after LeFleur’s Bluff Playground.

The second phase of the project will include Otter Creek Golf Park, as well as other outdoor amenities for children and adults.

The LeFleur’s Bluff Complex is the shared campus between the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ (MDWFP) Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and golf architect Robert Trent Jones will all be in attendance.

