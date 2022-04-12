Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

LIVE: Expansion to LeFleur’s Bluff to include golf course

Golf balls lie in the grass at Prairie Ridge Golf Course Friday, April 1, 2022, in Janesville,...
Golf balls lie in the grass at Prairie Ridge Golf Course Friday, April 1, 2022, in Janesville, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials are discussing the next big plans for LeFleur’s Bluff.

The complex is set for a second phase after LeFleur’s Bluff Playground.

The second phase of the project will include Otter Creek Golf Park, as well as other outdoor amenities for children and adults.

The LeFleur’s Bluff Complex is the shared campus between the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ (MDWFP) Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and golf architect Robert Trent Jones will all be in attendance.

Click here to watch live.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi girl with dreams of TikTok stardom buried in TikTok-inspired casket
Mississippi girl with dreams of TikTok stardom buried in TikTok-inspired casket
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states
Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes first HBCU player drafted in WNBA since 2002

Latest News

WATCH: Expansion to LeFleur's Bluff to include golf course
Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant
Governing by text: Phil Bryant’s hidden hand picked welfare winners
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Lumberton man
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Lumberton man
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 4/12/22: Umpire punched at 12-year-old softball game, garbage challenges, and inflation