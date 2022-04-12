Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person meetings for the first time in two years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jackson are pointing people to hope by commemorating the death of Jesus Christ.

It’s the first in-person meeting in two years.

A 30-minute program, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” will be hosted worldwide by congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in person at local Kingdom Halls.

The public is also invited to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required.

“We’re overjoyed to be able to come together again in person at this very special time,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This event takes on a new dimension as we return to our Kingdom Halls and invite our neighbors to join us. It’s very exciting!”

A video conferencing option is also available. Click here to learn more.

