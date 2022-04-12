Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person meetings for the first time in two years

Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person meetings for the first time in two years
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person meetings for the first time in two years(Kingdom Hall)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jackson are pointing people to hope by commemorating the death of Jesus Christ.

It’s the first in-person meeting in two years.

A 30-minute program, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” will be hosted worldwide by congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in person at local Kingdom Halls.

The public is also invited to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required.

“We’re overjoyed to be able to come together again in person at this very special time,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This event takes on a new dimension as we return to our Kingdom Halls and invite our neighbors to join us. It’s very exciting!”

A video conferencing option is also available. Click here to learn more.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
Mississippi girl with dreams of TikTok stardom buried in TikTok-inspired casket
Mississippi girl with dreams of TikTok stardom buried in TikTok-inspired casket
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states
Car smashes into overturned 18-wheeler south of Terry exit; I-55 North shut down

Latest News

Funches, 16, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes with a...
Jefferson Davis Co. teenager reported missing
Ridgeland library
Ridgeland, library system come to agreement on funding
Golf balls lie in the grass at Prairie Ridge Golf Course Friday, April 1, 2022, in Janesville,...
Expansion of LeFleur’s Bluff to include golf course: ‘It’s gonna transform this region’
WATCH: Expansion to LeFleur's Bluff to include golf course