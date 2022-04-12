Jefferson Davis Co. teenager reported missing

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered/missing child alert for a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Ilori Funches was reported missing by her grandmother and has been missing since Sunday, April 10 around 9 a.m.

Funches was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes with a black backpack.

If anyone has information about Funches’ whereabouts, call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-4031 or (601) 325-1321.

