Jefferson Davis Co. teenager reported missing

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered/missing child alert for a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Ilori Funches was reported missing by her grandmother and has been missing since Sunday, April 10 around 9 a.m.

Funches was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes with a black backpack.

If anyone has information about Funches’ whereabouts, call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-4031 or (601) 325-1321.

