Jackson mayor says city’s failure to maintain routes has presented challenges for new waste-hauling company

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After months of back-and-forth between Jackson’s mayor and the city council, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that Richard’s Disposal will continue picking up trash in the Capital City.

The announcement follows numerous complaints from residents who say trash has remained at their curb for several days.

Mayor Lumumba said Jackson residents should anticipate issues shortly after a new company gets to work.

“I think considering the fact that they were handed the contract in a matter of days as opposed to months that we should have expected some hiccups,” the mayor said.

Lumumba said one contributing factor for Richard’s challenges so far is the fact that the city hasn’t maintained its routes, leaving the new company to try and determine them on their own.

“We have not kept that in our database,” he said. “I would imagine that having a service provider collect for over 30 years made it to where it wasn’t front and center in our minds to maintain that information.”

Lumumba also took time Monday to reflect on special appointed Judge Jess Dickinson’s weekend ruling.

The judge stuck with his April first decision, refusing to address the question of whether the mayor can veto a ‘no vote’ of the Jackson City Council.

That’s because Dickinson didn’t have the consent of all parties, including attorneys for Lumumba.

“A veto is never issued when the majority has not made a ruling. It’s always to override the majority,” the mayor said. “So that argument would be not only against me, it would be against the President of the United States and any veto that is applied anywhere. "

At his briefing, Lumumba said he hadn’t talked next steps with the council following Sunday’s ruling.

However, the mayor does plan to talk with residents about the process and address any issues at a Thursday night town hall.

The town hall will start at 6 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church’s south campus.

