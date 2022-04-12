First Alert Forecast: slight chance for strong storms this evening ahead of better threat for severe weather Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm and muggy afternoon is ahead of us with temperatures on their way to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered showers will continue to lift northward across parts of central MS over the next few hours before the potential for a few storms moves in by this evening and tonight. One of 2 storms could turn strong or severe and could be capable of producing gusty winds or a spin-up tornado. There have also been some suggestions that a complex of storms could move into the area overnight which could also have severe elements to it. We are expecting a bit of a greater risk for severe weather going into Wednesday.

An Alert Day remains in place for Wednesday for the threat of severe weather. We could start to see shower and storm development in our area around 2-3 PM tomorrow afternoon. There could be a couple of batches of storms that roll in going into the evening up until midnight or so. Our risks will include damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a few tornadoes in addition to flash flooding. Make sure you stay weather aware and charge up your devices. The severe risk will diminish shortly after midnight as the front tracks farther SE.

Thursday should shape up to be much quieter and drier in the wake of the front with highs forecast to the upper 70s. Continue to keep your rain gear nearby. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain elevated going into Easter weekend and into the start of next week.

