First Alert Forecast: multiple storm risks mid-week

TUESDAY: We’ll flip the rain chance opportunity from the morning hours to the late afternoon for Tuesday. A few patches of fog may kick off the day, we’ll be mostly dry. Amid variably cloudy skies, we’ll warm into the lower to middle 80s. By late afternoon, storm chances emerge from the west – a brief window Tuesday evening may feature a strong to severe storm with strong winds and spin-up tornado risk. We encourage you to stay weather aware during this time – we’ll see most of the storm exiting by midnight with lows falling into the 60s.

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another risk for storms emerges that looks be disruptive for many during the late afternoon into evening and overnight period – featuring a risk for damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. Eyes will be on potential pre-frontal storms Wednesday afternoon/evening - though a squall line will likely shift through the area during the late evening into the overnight period. Before this – morning clouds with give way to sun breaks by mid-day with highs skyrocketing into the 80s amid an aggressive south wind – gusting 30-40 mph. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In that system’s wake, we’ll quiet down late week with highs in the 70s. Another unsettled period looks to emerge by late Friday, through the weekend and start of next week – bringing widely scattered storm chances with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Easter weekend. A front will sweep through the region by Monday – ushering in another cool down and a more settled pattern through next week.

