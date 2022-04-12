Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY

WLBT at 5p (April 12, 2022)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day continues for severe weather Wednesday, but storms tonight are capable of producing a strong to severe storm as well.  A disturbance is moving into the area tonight and will trigger showers and thunderstorms.  The weather will quiet down overnight and into the morning.  Thunderstorms will fire back up tomorrow afternoon, fueled by sunshine and highs in the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon.  The storm threat is between 2pm and midnight Wednesday and encompasses the whole area with a much higher severe threat than today.  Wind damage is likeliest, followed by tornadoes, hail, and torrential rain. 

Thursday and Good Friday should turn nice with sunshine and highs in the 70s. 

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again this weekend in between partly sunny skies with highs on Saturday and Easter Sunday in the upper 70s.  Overnight lows will be in the 60s.  South wind tonight and Wednesday 20mph with higher gusts.  Average high this time of year is 76 and the average low is 52.  Sunrise is 6:33am and the sunset is 7:29pm.

