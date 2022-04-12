Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Car smashes into overturned 18-wheeler south of Terry exit; I-55 North shut down

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler overturned south of the Terry exit in the northbound lane where the interstate comes close to intersecting with Cherry Grove Road on Monday evening.

After the 18-wheeler overturned, a car smashed into it.

I-55 North is currently shut down. The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. and at least one person was loaded into an ambulance with possible injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies are at the scene.

