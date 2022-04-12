2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were killed in a single-car crash in Huntsville on Monday.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a 16-year-old male driver and his younger brother, 11, died in the crash. A third brother was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition. WAFF 48 is told the crash occurred on Bob Wade Lane near Mount Lebanon Road at 6:06 p.m.

According to a cousin of the victims, Allan Fletcher was the driver and had just turned 16 the day before. Samuel Ward, 11, died in the crash. Sirvontis Ward is now at home and in stable condition.

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash (Family member)

Huntsville Police Department, HEMSI, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were the responding agencies.

Lee High School principal Tony Woods held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the emotions surrounding the school after a loss of one of their students.

You can see the full conference down below.

Statement from Madison County School System

The Madison County School System is saddened by the loss of a fifth-grade student Monday evening as the result of a car wreck. The student attended Moores Mill Intermediate School and was a proud member of the Warrior Family. Out of respect to the family, we will not be sharing the student’s name during this time.

Grief counselors are available to assist students and faculty members who are dealing with this loss. The counselors will remain on campus until all needs are met. If parents see a need at home for assistance, please contact the school.

Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragic loss.

Lee High School principal Tony Woods is speaking about an accident that involved two boys ages 16 and 11.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.