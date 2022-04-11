Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Yazoo City police chief resigns

By Holly Emery
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Chief Joseph Head resigned from his position, exiting Mayor Diane Delaware said Monday.

Head is the second chief to resign in just two years during a time of heightened crime in the city.

Monday, four new board of aldermen and newly-elected mayor David Starling were sworn into office. One of their first orders of business was to assign a new chief.

Captain Richard Brooks is serving as acting chief while the board determines who will become the official new chief of police.

Brooks, who is a candidate to replace Head, will serve for 90 days while a decision is being made.

Brooks says he plans to use those 90 days to hire more officers and combat the crime.

Yazoo City police chief resigns