WLBT’s things to know 4/11/22: Vicksburg police officer, Jackson trash controversy, and man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Vicksburg Police officer

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones says one of her officers has been placed on administrative leave with pay after a woman claims he assaulted her while on duty. His name is not being released at this time. The claims were made public on a Facebook post on Saturday night, and Ejeane Lewis spoke with 3 on Your Side on Sunday to tell her story. According to Lewis, a Vicksburg Police officer pulled her over during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

2. Jackson trash controversy

Judge Jess Dickinson hears arguments during a status conference regarding the city's waste-hauling contracts. (WLBT)

A special judge has refused to answer the question of whether the mayor can veto a no vote of the Jackson City Council, meaning the future of trash collections in the Capital City is likely still in limbo. Sunday, Judge Jess Dickinson handed down a new ruling in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s suit against the Jackson City Council, saying he would adopt his April 1 ruling and not address a separate question on the mayor’s veto power. “While in this court’s view it certainly has the discretion to grant the required motions and allow the amended pleadings which would place the ‘veto’ issue before the court, it will not do so without the consent of all parties.” The ruling comes just days after the specially appointed judge held a hearing with attorneys in Hinds County Chancery Court to determine whether he should address the question.

3. Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. He is facing aggravated assault charges. (Source: Dallas County Jail via CNN)

A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes. Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man he shares a bedroom with when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. The roommate says the attack began when the verbal argument escalated. The man says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick and beat him in the head with it before he was able to get a metal baseball bat to defend himself. He used that bat to hit Shavers in the head several times.

