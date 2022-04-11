Mayor Lumumba discusses road closures, garbage collection and town meeting at weekly media briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted his weekly media availability to provide updates on road closures and an upcoming town hall meeting.

The mayor provided updates on the Meadowbrook Road project, which is set to commence on Monday.

According to Lumumba, the project will cost $3.3 million, and work will include mill and overlay, spot curb and gutter repair, and base repairs to the street.

The road is also going to be transitioned from four lanes to three, to make room for an ADA-accessible multi-use path, according to city documents.

The project is expected to last nine months.

Lumumba also offered commentary on recent garbage issues and complaints. The mayor reminded the public that Richard’s Disposal is responsible for collecting garbage

The mayor acknowledged that the company was experiencing hiccups, however, he explained that it was to be expected.

“Considering they were handed the contract in days as opposed to months, hiccups should be expected,” he said.

Lumumba also cited what he refers to as a “historic” error, regarding garbage collection, stating that the City of Jackson has not maintained its route.

“The lack of having routes has been a large challenge,” he said.

“I have noticed that each day they get better”

The mayor encouraged residents to call the city’s Action Line at 3-1-1 or the Solid Waste Division at 601-960-1193 if they are experiencing issues.

Lumumba also announced a town hall that will take place on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m at New Jerusalem Church’s south campus.

