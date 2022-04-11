Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina

By Anisa Snipes, Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 3-year-old child has died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports at 5:50 p.m. that the child, who was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family, had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and had been carried by the current.

Emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson,and Oconee counties were dispatched to the falls to rescue the child, WHNS reported.

Just before nightfall, the 3-year-old little girl was found dead and entrapped in an area of the waterfall. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday.

The child has been identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, of Pennsylvania. Her family had been living in Oconee County while working in the area.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall. “With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls.”

Hall reminded people to view the falls from a safe distance from a designated viewing area, following safety precautions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MDOT completes repairs on portions of I-20 and I-55 a day ahead of schedule
MDOT completes emergency interstate repair a day ahead of schedule
State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states

Latest News

Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved...
Mimi Reinhard, who typed up Schindler’s list, dies at 107
Smoke billowed from manhole covers in Times Square on Sunday.
Times Square manhole cover blasts cause panic
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 4/11/22: Vicksburg police officer, Jackson trash controversy, and man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week
The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
Biden to nominate new ATF chief, release ghost gun rule