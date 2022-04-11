Reeves signs bill expanding program for non-violent inmates to work in community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill Monday expanding a program that allows for non-violent inmates serving the final year of their sentence to take on jobs in their local communities.

”This legislation offers a wonderful opportunity to Mississippians who are seeking a second chance at life,” said Reeves.

The legislation allows for 25 individuals at a time, serving the final year of their sentence, to take work opportunities outside of their respective prison facilities.

The pilot program was first launched in 2021 in Rankin County. The new legislation expands this pilot program to Harrison and Lee County.

The legislation bars individuals convicted of crimes of violence from participation in the program.

The legislation requires inmates to maintain an account with a financial institution. Up to 25% of the funds gained from the employment help to pay off existing fines, restitution, and fees and to pay support of dependents.

The inmate has access to their account to pay incidental expenses.

After their release, the inmate has full access to this bank account, which helps him or her lay a foundation for community integration.

