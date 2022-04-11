Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pascagoula woman fatally shot in Jefferson Parish, La.

Morgan Tyrone, 24(Facebook)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TERRYTOWN, La. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula woman was fatally shot in Louisiana over the weekend.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto confirmed the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Terrytown.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Friedrichs Road.

There, deputies located a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle that was parked outside of a residence.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office confirmed the woman killed in the shooting is 24-year-old Morgan Tyrone of Pascagoula.

There is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

