Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin drafted to WNBA by Washington Mystics

Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin, JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday drafted to WNBA
Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin, JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday drafted to WNBA(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a celebratory time in the state of Mississippi as one of the state’s star players was selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin was picked third in the draft by the Washington Mystics. Austin is a two-time All-SEC pick and Gillom Trophy winner. The senior averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the season and led the Rebels to an appearance to the NCAA tournament.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop
MDOT completes repairs on portions of I-20 and I-55 a day ahead of schedule
MDOT completes emergency interstate repair a day ahead of schedule
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game
Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game
High school football is getting a 7A level in Mississippi.
MHSAA moving to 7 classifications for high school sports
Black college football culture celebrated at Southern Heritage Classic
Tickets for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic on sale Friday