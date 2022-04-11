Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin drafted to WNBA by Washington Mystics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a celebratory time in the state of Mississippi as one of the state’s star players was selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin was picked third in the draft by the Washington Mystics. Austin is a two-time All-SEC pick and Gillom Trophy winner. The senior averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the season and led the Rebels to an appearance to the NCAA tournament.

